U.S. teachers' union hosts speaker who waxed lyrical about Oct 7

A teachers' union in the U.S. state of Massachusetts held a webinar hosted by a speaker who, in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre, penned an op-ed singing the praises of Palestinian jihadists, the Daily Wire reported.

Leila Farsakh's cliche-ridden October 19 editorial for the New Arab website opens with a paean to "Hamas fighters [who] broke through the siege that Israel has imposed on the Gaza Strip for over 17 years."

"The courage of those who broke through the barbed wire, sailed by boat to return to their ancestral homes, or flew with their hang-gliders over the wall of the largest open-air prison has shown that Palestinians will continue to defy the gravity of settler colonialism to be free, whatever the cost," Farsakh writes.

She proceeds to make multiple claims imputing to Israel malevolent and sinister motives, including that "displacement and elimination from the land of Palestine is exactly what Israel is determined to accomplish."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1773022242097549695 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) — together with the extremist Jewish Voice for Peace group — hosted Farsakh as a guest speaker in a webinar on “The Struggle Against Anti-Palestinian Racism.”

The seminar itself was devoted to hammering home the distinction, by which pro-Palestinian activism sets much store, between the obsessive demonization of the world's only Jewish state and antisemitism.

Several Jewish groups including the ADL condemned the webinar's contents.