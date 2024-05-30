U.S. to boycott UN tribute to Iranian President Raisi - report

The 193-member UN General Assembly traditionally convenes to honor any world leader who was a sitting head of state at the time of their death

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
3 min read
3 min read
Algerian Ambassador to the United Nations Amar Bendjama, right, votes in favor of a resolution regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield looks on , left, during a Security Council meeting at UN headqua
Algerian Ambassador to the United Nations Amar Bendjama, right, votes in favor of a resolution regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield looks on , left, during a Security Council meeting at UN headquaAP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The United States will boycott a United Nations tribute on Thursday for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash earlier this month, according to a U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity.

The 193-member UN General Assembly traditionally convenes to honor any world leader who was a sitting head of state at the time of their death. The tribute for Raisi will include speeches commemorating his life and leadership.

“We won’t attend this event in any capacity,” the U.S. official told Reuters.

Video poster

Raisi, a hardliner and a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed on May 19 when his helicopter crashed in poor weather conditions in the mountains near the Azerbaijan border.

“The United Nations should be standing with the people of Iran, not memorializing their decades-long oppressor,” the U.S. official said. “Raisi was involved in numerous, horrific human rights abuses, including the extrajudicial killings of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.”

AP via la présidence iranienne
President Raissi's coffin arrives in TehranAP via la présidence iranienne

The official added, “Some of the worst human rights abuses on record, especially against the women and girls of Iran, took place during his tenure.”

On May 20, the UN Security Council observed a moment of silence at the start of an unrelated meeting to honor the victims of the helicopter crash. Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood reluctantly joined his 14 counterparts in the tribute.

Via Iranian state media
A black mourning sash draped over the seat normally occupied by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi following his death.Via Iranian state media

The United States issued its "official condolences" for Raisi’s death, according to a statement from the State Department on May 20. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby remarked, “No question this was a man who had a lot of blood on his hands.”

The Biden administration faced strong criticism from some Republican members of Congress for offering condolences to Iran.

This article received 1 comments