U.S. to boycott UN tribute to Iranian President Raisi - report

The United States will boycott a United Nations tribute on Thursday for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash earlier this month, according to a U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity.

The 193-member UN General Assembly traditionally convenes to honor any world leader who was a sitting head of state at the time of their death. The tribute for Raisi will include speeches commemorating his life and leadership.

“We won’t attend this event in any capacity,” the U.S. official told Reuters.

Raisi, a hardliner and a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed on May 19 when his helicopter crashed in poor weather conditions in the mountains near the Azerbaijan border.

“The United Nations should be standing with the people of Iran, not memorializing their decades-long oppressor,” the U.S. official said. “Raisi was involved in numerous, horrific human rights abuses, including the extrajudicial killings of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.”

The official added, “Some of the worst human rights abuses on record, especially against the women and girls of Iran, took place during his tenure.”

On May 20, the UN Security Council observed a moment of silence at the start of an unrelated meeting to honor the victims of the helicopter crash. Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood reluctantly joined his 14 counterparts in the tribute.

The United States issued its "official condolences" for Raisi’s death, according to a statement from the State Department on May 20. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby remarked, “No question this was a man who had a lot of blood on his hands.”

The Biden administration faced strong criticism from some Republican members of Congress for offering condolences to Iran.