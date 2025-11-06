US Treasury sanctions Hezbollah operatives exploiting Lebanon’s economy

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Thursday that it is sanctioning individuals who helped funnel tens of millions of dollars from Iran to Hezbollah through Lebanon’s cash-based financial sector.

The move targets operatives using money exchange companies to launder funds that support Hezbollah's paramilitary operations, rebuild its infrastructure, and resist Lebanese government authority.

Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley said the sanctions aim to weaken Hezbollah's grip on Lebanon and protect the country’s financial system. “Lebanon has an opportunity to be free, prosperous, and secure but that can only happen if Hezbollah is fully disarmed and cut off from Iran’s funding and control,” Hurley said.

The action, taken under Executive Order 13224, targets operatives including Ossama Jaber, who collected or converted tens of millions of dollars through Lebanese money exchangers from September 2024 to February 2025.

The sanctions also target members of Hezbollah's finance team Ja’far Muhammad Qasir and Samer Kasbar who coordinate financial operations, including the sale and shipment of Iranian oil, metals, and chemicals.

Treasury officials said Hezbollah exploited unlicensed money exchanges and the country’s cash economy to funnel illicit funds into Lebanon. Since January 2025, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) has reportedly transferred over $1 billion to Hezbollah, largely via money exchange companies.

The sanctions block all property and interests of the designated individuals in the U.S. and prohibit U.S. persons from conducting transactions with them. Financial institutions engaging with these sanctioned individuals may also face secondary sanctions.