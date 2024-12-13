U.S. university fires diversity bureaucrat who said it was 'controlled by wealthy Jews'

The University of Michigan has fired an administrator who said the institution was "controlled by wealthy Jews," the New York Times reported.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1867639128440881300 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The report named the sacked university official as Rachel Dawson, a director of the university’s office of academic multicultural initiatives.

According to a complain from the local branch of the Anti-Defamation League, Dawson also said that Jewish students were “wealthy and privileged," and that “Jewish people have no genetic DNA that would connect them to the land of Israel."

Antisemitism surged in the U.S., as elsewhere, in the aftermath of the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023 and the ensuing Gaza war.