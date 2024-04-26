U.S. won't sanction IDF units over 'gross human rights violations' - report

The United States will not impose sanctions on the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) units accused of "gross human rights violations" against Palestinians in the West Bank, reported ABC News.

The outlet obtained a note written by the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, where America's top diplomat said that Washington "will not delay the delivery of any U.S. assistance and Israel will be able to receive the full amount appropriated by Congress."

The U.S. President Joe Biden's administration determined the crimes Israeli battalions committed prior to the October 7 attack.

The officials argue that its process of reviewing human rights violations has been fair and that Israel was not given preferential treatment, noted ABC News.

"Each of these situations is different, and we have to do our best to collect the facts and follow the facts and that's what we're doing," Blinken told reporters on Monday.

Under a federal measure known as the Leahy Law, the U.S. military is required to withhold weapons, training and other military assistance to any foreign military unit that commits gross human rights abuses, unless the country takes steps "to bring to justice the responsible members of the unit," noted State Secretary.

"According to a person familiar with the process, the U.S. and Israel also have a special agreement that requires the U.S. to consult with the Israelis before making any decisions related to the Foreign Assistance Act," added the report. The source said those consultations remain ongoing.

The five units in question - three military and two civilian - were under review for human rights violations, and, according to Blinken's letter, four have undergone proper remediation steps. Additionally, Israel also "acknowledged" that another IDF battalion had engaged in "conduct inconsistent" with Israel's rules and was transferred from the West Bank to the Golan Heights in 2022, the U.S. top diplomat noted.

As ABC News points out, the description fits the Netzah Yehuda battalion, established for ultra-orthodox Jewish men. "The Israeli government has presented new information regarding the status of the unit and we will engage on identifying a path to effective remediation for this unit," wrote Blinken.

"But this will have no impact on our support for Israel's ability to defend itself against Hamas, Iran, Hezbollah, or other threats," he assured Johnson.