UAE, Qatar push to limit duration of US military action against Iran

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar are engaged in quiet diplomatic outreach aimed at curbing the length of US military operations against Iran, according Bloomberg News. The effort is focused on persuading US President Trump to pursue a political exit that would prevent the conflict from becoming prolonged.

Sources say the two Gulf states are working behind the scenes to rally international partners around a push for de-escalation, motivated by growing concern that an extended war could destabilize the region and place sustained pressure on global energy markets.

The discussions have not been publicly disclosed, reflecting the sensitivity of the diplomatic maneuvering.

According to a Qatari assessment shared with Bloomberg News, prolonged disruption to maritime traffic in the region—particularly if it continues beyond the middle of the week—could trigger sharper reactions in energy markets, with natural gas prices seen as especially vulnerable following an initial spike earlier in the conflict.

Regional officials warn that key shipping corridors could face increasing risks if hostilities intensify, raising concerns over supply chains, insurance costs, and broader economic fallout. These anxieties have been heightened by recent military activity in and around the Gulf.

Qatar said it has already responded to direct threats, announcing that its air defenses intercepted two Iranian Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jets, seven ballistic missiles, and five drones. Qatari authorities said the threats were detected early and neutralized before reaching their intended targets.