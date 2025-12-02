Unprecedented US bill seeks sanctions and arms embargo on Israel

An unprecedented bill calling for sanctions and a U.S. arms embargo on Israel was introduced Tuesday in the U.S. Congress, marking a rare escalation in American legislative initiatives targeting the Israeli government.

The proposal, led by Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib, long known for her sharply critical stance toward Israel, and co-sponsored by 22 members of Congress, invokes the Genocide Convention as its basis and demands the suspension of U.S. military aid, formal investigations, and a series of economic and diplomatic penalties against Israeli officials.

The Israeli NGO "Ad Kan" has urged Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel to bar the bill’s supporters from entering Israel, warning that the measure represents a significant step in anti-Israel activism within American institutions.

This marks the first time such a bill has been formally submitted to Congress, underscoring the intensifying political pressure Israel faces on Capitol Hill.

The BDS movement highlighted the proposal’s symbolic weight, arguing that its introduction alone shows that sanctions, long considered untouchable in mainstream U.S. politics have now entered legitimate public debate.

Despite the dramatic nature of the bill, its prospects for passage remain highly unlikely in a Congress that has historically maintained strong bipartisan backing for Israel. Nonetheless, the move reflects deepening political polarization around U.S.-Israel relations and signals a notable shift in the discourse surrounding American support for the Jewish state.