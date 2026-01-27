US Air Force launches multi-day readiness exercise across CENTCOM region

As tensions remain high in the Middle East around a potential US attack on Iran, the US Air Force has launched a multi-day readiness exercise across the US Central Command area of responsibility, aimed at demonstrating its ability to deploy, disperse, and sustain combat airpower across the region, US officials said.

The exercise is being conducted by Ninth Air Force, Air Forces Central, and is designed to enhance the dispersal of aircraft and personnel, strengthen regional partnerships, and prepare forces for flexible response operations throughout the CENTCOM theater.

According to the Air Force, the drill will validate procedures for the rapid movement of personnel and aircraft, dispersed operations at contingency locations, logistics sustainment with a minimal footprint, and integrated multinational command and control across a large area of operations.

“Our Airmen are proving they can disperse, operate, and generate combat sorties under demanding conditions, safely, precisely, and alongside our partners,” said Lt. Gen. Derek France, commander of Air Forces Central and Combined Forces Air Component commander for CENTCOM.

He said the exercise underscores the US commitment to maintaining combat-ready forces and ensuring airpower is available when needed.

During the exercise, US forces will deploy teams to multiple contingency locations and test rapid setup, launch, and recovery procedures using small and efficient support packages. All activities are being carried out with host nation approval and in coordination with civil and military aviation authorities, the Air Force said.

US officials added that by regularly practicing tactics, techniques, and procedures in a changing operational environment, the Air Force seeks to reinforce regional security alongside partner nations, deter aggression, and reduce the risk of miscalculation while maintaining a responsible military presence.