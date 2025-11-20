US Ambassador Huckabee meets former spy Pollard in Jerusalem - report

In a highly unusual move, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee met in July with Jonathan J. Pollard, the American who spent 30 years in prison for spying for Israel, according to Pollard and three U.S. officials who spoke anonymously to the New York Times.

The meeting, held at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, reportedly took U.S. officials by surprise, as it broke with long-standing precedent for American diplomats.

Pollard confirmed the meeting to reporters, describing it as cordial and noting that it was the first time an American government representative had officially received him since his release in 2015.

Two officials told the Times that the meeting occurred without the knowledge of U.S. intelligence agencies, raising concerns for the CIA chief stationed in Israel. Pollard, convicted of espionage for Israel, had long been a contentious figure, with his imprisonment straining U.S.-Israel relations for decades.