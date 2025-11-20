US Ambassador Huckabee meets former spy Pollard in Jerusalem - report

Pollard, convicted of espionage for Israel, had long been a contentious figure, with his imprisonment straining U.S.-Israel relations for decades

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Jonathan Pollard
Jonathan PollardSPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a highly unusual move, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee met in July with Jonathan J. Pollard, the American who spent 30 years in prison for spying for Israel, according to Pollard and three U.S. officials who spoke anonymously to the New York Times.

The meeting, held at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, reportedly took U.S. officials by surprise, as it broke with long-standing precedent for American diplomats. 

Pollard confirmed the meeting to reporters, describing it as cordial and noting that it was the first time an American government representative had officially received him since his release in 2015.

Video poster
US Ambassador Huckabee revisits Kfar Aza with i24NEWS

Two officials told the Times that the meeting occurred without the knowledge of U.S. intelligence agencies, raising concerns for the CIA chief stationed in Israel. Pollard, convicted of espionage for Israel, had long been a contentious figure, with his imprisonment straining U.S.-Israel relations for decades.

This article received 2 comments

Comments