US ambassador says 'no room' for Palestinian state unless changes made

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said that a Palestinian state was no longer a priority for Washington, speaking to Bloomberg on Tuesday.

"Unless there are some significant things that happen that change the culture, there’s no room for it," he said. These changes will likely not occur "in our lifetime."

He also suggested that the Palestinians could form inside territory belonging to a Muslim state – "Does it have to be in Judea and Samaria?" he asked, referring to the biblical name for the West Bank.