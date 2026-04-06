Iran and the United States have received a framework aimed at ending hostilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a source familiar with the proposals said on Monday, according to reports. The plan, coordinated by Pakistan, outlines an immediate ceasefire followed by broader negotiations for a permanent settlement.

The proposed agreement, tentatively called the "Islamabad Accord," was exchanged with Iran and the US overnight, the source said. It envisages a two-tier approach: an immediate truce to halt hostilities, followed by 15 to 20 days to finalize a comprehensive regional framework for the strait. Final in-person talks are expected in Islamabad.

"All elements need to be agreed upon today," the source added, noting that the initial understanding would be formalized as a memorandum of understanding finalized electronically through Pakistan, the sole communication channel in the talks.

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has been in continuous contact with US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to the source. Direct communications between Witkoff and Araghchi have also taken place via text messages as part of the negotiations.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran has received Pakistan’s proposal and is reviewing it. The official emphasized that Iran will not accept deadlines or pressure to make a decision and that it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a temporary ceasefire. Tehran also questioned the United States’ readiness to agree to a permanent ceasefire.

Despite the ongoing efforts, officials involved in the discussions have not publicly detailed the specific terms under consideration, and four US, Israeli, and regional sources cited by Axios warned that reaching even a partial deal within 48 hours remains unlikely. Sources cautioned that failure to reach an agreement could lead to large-scale strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliatory attacks on energy and water facilities in Gulf states, raising the risk of broader regional instability.

The ceasefire plan comes amid urgent international efforts to halt the conflict. A successful agreement could provide a temporary pause in hostilities and create a platform for broader negotiations toward a permanent resolution of the war.