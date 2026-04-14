US and Iranian teams to return to Islamabad for renewed peace talks - report

United States and Iranian negotiation teams are expected to return to Islamabad later this week for a new round of peace talks, according to a Reuters report on Tuesday citing four sources, as diplomatic efforts continue under a fragile ceasefire set to expire next week.

The timing of any follow-up engagement is considered critical, with the two-week truce brokered on April 8 nearing its expiration. Negotiators are reportedly working to narrow gaps after earlier discussions failed to produce a breakthrough.

"No firm date has been set, with the delegations keeping ⁠Friday through Sunday open," the report cited a senior Iranian source as as saying.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the “other side” has been in contact, stating that Iran called the administration because they want to make a deal “very badly.” He framed the outreach as linked to US military pressure following the announcement of a naval blockade of Iranian ports connected to the Strait of Hormuz.

A central obstacle remains Iran’s nuclear program, with US officials continuing to insist that Tehran permanently renounce nuclear weapons ambitions. According to reporting, despite signals of continued engagement, no agreement has been reached on the core demands of the administration.

The potential upcoming round of diplomacy follows a 21-hour negotiation session in Islamabad led by US Vice President JD Vance. While that meeting ended without a breakthrough, President Trump publicly praised Vance’s handling of the talks.

It remains unclear whether the upcoming discussions will produce a formal agreement or lead to a broader summit, though both sides are continuing to maintain contact as the ceasefire period approaches its deadline.