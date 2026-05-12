US and Ukraine move toward landmark drone deal to counter Iranian technology - report

The United States and Ukraine have reportedly drafted a landmark defense memorandum that would allow the two nations to jointly manufacture military drones and permit Kyiv to export its specialized electronic warfare technology to the US military.

According to reports from CBS News, this agreement is aimed at closing the production gap between Western manufacturing and the high-volume needs of modern drone warfare.

By combining American capital with Ukraine’s combat-tested innovations, the deal seeks to scale the production of low-cost aerial systems and "jam-proof" navigation hardware.

While Kyiv anticipates a total defense production capacity of $55 billion for the coming year, it currently faces a massive $40 billion funding gap.

By teaming up with the US, Ukraine seeks the capital necessary to scale its operations, including the ambitious goal of producing over three million low-cost drones in 2026 alone. For the US, the deal offers an immediate solution to its own production limitations, as American manufacturers produced only a fraction of that volume in 2025.

The collaboration also focuses on sophisticated electronic warfare. Ukrainian firms like Sine Engineering have developed navigation systems that bypass GPS, a critical innovation in environments where signal-jamming is a constant threat. This technology has already proven effective in Middle Eastern theaters, where Ukrainian pilots and interceptors have assisted US allies in neutralizing Iranian-designed drones.

"In addition to the Middle East and the Gulf, the South Caucasus, and Europe, we will soon launch this new security cooperation within the framework of Drone Deals with another part of the world as well," Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said on Telegram earlier this week.