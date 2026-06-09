US Army Apache helicopter goes down near Strait of Hormuz

A US Army Apache helicopter gunship went down near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, with both crew members safely rescued, the New York Times reported Monday night, citing two people briefed on the incident.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. Investigators are examining whether the Apache was shot down by Iranian fire, suffered mechanical failure, or encountered another problem, according to one of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The Trump administration had not disclosed the incident by the time the Times sought comment from the White House, and CENTCOM did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump later commented on the incident, stating that the pilots are fine, and the US will issue a report on the incident on Tuesday.

If confirmed as hostile fire, it would mark a significant escalation. The Apache would be the first of its kind lost in the conflict. Iran has previously shot down around 30 US unmanned Reaper drones, and a handful of American fighter jets have been lost to hostile and friendly fire since hostilities began on February 28. In April, two crew members of an F-15E Strike Eagle shot down by Iran were rescued after ejecting deep in hostile territory.

The Apache is among the most capable aircraft operating in the region, armed with Hellfire missiles and used to patrol the Strait of Hormuz to deter small-boat attacks and intercept drones. US forces have been pushing the helicopters increasingly close to Iranian-controlled islands in the strait and Persian Gulf as part of an aggressive posture CENTCOM has maintained throughout the conflict.

The incident comes amid a broader US naval enforcement campaign in the region. Since imposing its own blockade on Iranian ports on April 13, in response to Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the US military has turned away 134 vessels and disabled eight, including a Palau-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday that ignored repeated warnings to turn back.