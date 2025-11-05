US asks UN to lift sanctions on Syria's president ahead of White House visit

The United States has proposed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution that would lift sanctions on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who is due to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

The draft resolution, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, would also lift sanctions on Syria's Interior Minister Anas Khattab. It was not immediately clear when it could be put to a vote. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the US, France or Britain to be adopted.

On June 2025, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order to do away with longstanding sanctions imposed on Syrian government architecture, while leaving in place those affecting the regime of deposed president Bashar al-Assad and other destabilizing actors.

The executive order terminates the national emergency declared by the US government in 2004 under Executive Order 13338, and revokes along with it the five executive orders that constitute the basis of that program, according to a senior Trump administration official.