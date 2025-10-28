US-China relations in focus as Trump prepares to meet Xi Jinping

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea, a high-stakes encounter aimed at easing tensions over trade and critical mineral supplies.

The meeting comes just days after the United States and Japan reached a framework agreement on nuclear power technology and the supply of rare earth elements, crucial materials used in everything from electric vehicles to advanced military equipment.

The deal positions Tokyo to re-enter the global nuclear export market while reducing reliance on Chinese-processed minerals.

While neither Trump nor Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi explicitly mentioned China during the announcement of the pact on Tuesday, Beijing dominates the global rare earths market, controlling over 90% of production.

In recent months, China has introduced tighter export curbs, heightening concerns about the stability of supply chains for both countries.

President Trump described his upcoming meeting with Xi as “a big meeting” and expressed optimism, saying he expects it to be “great for everybody.” Discussions are expected to include a potential arrangement that would pause new U.S. tariffs while also easing China’s restrictions on rare earth exports.

Analysts view the summit as a critical opportunity to balance U.S.-China trade relations while securing vital resources and advancing cooperation on nuclear technology in the Asia-Pacific region.