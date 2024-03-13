US Congressman Brian Mast introduced legislation in the House of Representatives that would stop the Biden administration “building in, or spending US taxpayer dollars to rebuild, the Gaza Strip.”

In a statement he released, Mast said the move was to prevent the “misguided” building of a port to let in humanitarian aid for Gazans, which will “undoubtedly benefit Hamas."

“Not a penny of American tax dollars should rebuild terrorist infrastructure in Gaza,” he said. “Since the October 7 attack, (US President) Joe Biden has made it clear that he is more interested in appeasing far-left, pro-Hamas activists than siding with the Jewish people and our vital ally, Israel. For Hamas, the only hope of survival is Joe Biden.”

UN official Richard Kozul-Wright has estimated that rebuilding Gaza will cost $20 billion. Biden has stated that the port being constructed by the US in Gaza will assist these efforts.

Mast condemned the use of taxpayer funds to complete the project.

He noted the use of civilian infrastructure used by Hamas for terrorist purposes, including the UN Relief and Works Agency.

A US Army veteran, Mast lost both of his legs while serving in Afghanistan. A Republican representing Florida’s 21st district, Mast is a longtime supporter of Israel, remaining steadfast in his solidarity with Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

He said there is “no official account of how many American hostages are still being held” since October 7, when Hamas and other Gazan terrorist groups launched a massive attack on southern Israel, killing more than 1,000 and taking hundreds others captive.

