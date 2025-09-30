US deports roughly 100 Iranians after deal with Tehran - report

The Trump administration deported roughly 100 Iranians back to Iran from the United States on Monday, two senior Iranian officials involved in the negotiations and a US official told The New York Times (NYT).

According to the report, a US-chartered plane was scheduled to take off from Louisiana on Monday night and arrive in Iran through Qatar on Tuesday. The deportation is part of the Trump administration's ongoing campaign to deport illegal migrants.

Some of the deportees had volunteered to leave after being held in detention centers for months, and some had not, the officials told the outlet. In nearly every case, asylum requests had been denied or the people had not yet appeared before a judge for an asylum hearing, they also said.

The deportation was recently finalized after months of discussions between the two countries, the Iranian officials said, in a rare moment of cooperation between them. One of the officials said that Iran’s foreign ministry was coordinating the deportees’ return and that they had been given reassurances that they would be safe and would not face any problems, the NYT reported.