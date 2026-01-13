US designates three branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations

The administration of President Donald Trump has formally designated three Middle Eastern branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations, a move that includes financial and criminal sanctions and could carry significant diplomatic consequences, particularly for relations with Qatar and Turkey.

The U.S. Departments of State and the Treasury announced on Tuesday that they are targeting the Lebanese, Jordanian, and Egyptian branches of the Islamist movement, which Washington says pose a threat to U.S. national security and interests.

The Lebanese branch has been designated by the State Department as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), the most severe classification, making any material support a criminal offense under U.S. law. Meanwhile, the Jordanian and Egyptian branches have been added by the Treasury Department to its list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists for their alleged support of Hamas, which the United States recognizes as a terrorist organization.

In a statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the measures as “the first steps in a sustained effort to disrupt the violence and destabilization carried out by Muslim Brotherhood branches wherever they operate.” He said the United States would employ “all available tools” to cut off the groups’ access to funding and other resources.

According to an executive order signed by President Trump, a Lebanese affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood was involved in launching rockets at Israel following the October 7, 2023 attack, while Jordanian figures associated with the movement provided assistance to Hamas. Leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood have denied the allegations, insisting that the organization has renounced violence.

Founded in Egypt in 1928, the Muslim Brotherhood has been banned in Egypt since 2013 and was outlawed in Jordan in April of last year. Analysts say the U.S. decision is likely to be welcomed by some regional allies, including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, but could complicate relations with other partners in the Middle East.

Beyond its diplomatic implications, the designation may also affect immigration and asylum policies in the United States and other Western countries, particularly for individuals with past or alleged ties to the movement.