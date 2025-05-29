US: Federal judge blocks deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

A US federal court on Wednesday dealt a blow to the Trump administration by deeming the deportation proceedings against Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist and legal resident of the United States, likely unconstitutional. However, Judge Michael Farbiarz refused to order the man's immediate release, calling for additional legal arguments. Khalil, a graduate of Columbia University, has remained incarcerated in Louisiana since March without criminal charges.

The immigration authorities base their actions on a provision allowing the expulsion of non-citizens whose presence could have "potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences and would compromise a compelling U.S. foreign policy intereference," according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio drafted a confidential memorandum blaming Khalil's activism, including his participation in campus protests, for contributing to a hostile climate towards Jewish students. The document mentions "semitic protests and disruptive activities" to justify the expulsion. The Trump administration believes that foreign students and green card holders supporting Palestinian activism could harm American diplomatic priorities.

In his 106-page decision, the magistrate believes that Rubio "did not affirmatively determine that the Petitioner’s alleged conduct has impacted US relations with other countries."

explained whether Khalil's activities affected American relations with other countries", making the use of this provision "unconstitutionally vague."

"An ordinary person would have had no real inkling that" an expulsion "could go forward in this way," said Farbiarz. The government also accuses Khalil of failing to mention his membership in the UN agency UNRWA in his application for permanent residence.