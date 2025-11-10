US government may reopen in coming days as Senate Democrats cave to vote

The Senate voted 60-40 to break a Democratic filibuster on government funding legislation in a key step toward reopening the government after five weeks of shutdown, which caused thousands of US airline flight cancellations in the weeks leading up to the nation's busy thanksgiving weekend.

Senators finally overcame the stalemate that had wreaked havoc for five weeks after eight Senate Democrats agreed to a deal that included a later vote on extending health care subsidies as well as assurances that federal workers laid off during the shutdown would be brought back on.

Democratic Party leader Dick Durbin broke with other members of Senate Democratic leadership to advance the package, alongside Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, John Fetterman, Maggie Hassan, Jeanne Shaheen, Tim Kaine, Jacky Rosen, and independent Sen. Angus King.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul was the sole GOP “no” vote.

Despite this vote, there is more that needs to happen before the government can reopen. Any senator can delay consideration of the package for several days, which would cause the House to have to return and adopt the deal struck in the Senate.

US airlines canceled more than 2,700 flights on Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered flight cuts a week ago at the nation’s busiest airports as some air traffic controllers, who have gone unpaid for nearly a month, stopped showing up for work.

In addition, nearly 10,000 flight delays were reported on Sunday alone, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks air travel disruptions. More than 1,000 flights were canceled Friday, and more than 1,500 on Saturday, AP reported.