US House speaker mulling invitation to Netanyahu to address Congress

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday that he is “considering” inviting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress.

“It’s one of the things that we have in mind and we may try to arrange for that,” Johnson said. “I think it’s very important for us to show solidarity and support with Israel right now in their time of great struggle and we certainly stand for that position and we’ll try to advance that in any way we can.”

This comes after top Democrat Chuck Schumer spoke against Netanyahu, expressing his lack of faith in him and calling for fresh Israeli elections.

Johnson said that he had a “lengthy conversation” with Netanyahu after increasing opposition to the Israeli leader in the Democratic Party.

Netanyahu called Schumer’s comments “inappropriate,” with Israel seen increasingly as a partisan issue after decades of support from both sides of the aisle.

Former president Donald Trump even blasted US Jews who vote for Democrats this week.

Johnson said that in his conversation with Netanyahu that he “reiterated to him the House Republicans’ strong support for Israel.”

An address to both houses of Congress would require Schumer’s approval as he is the Senate’s majority leader. Despite this, it is possible Johnson will invite Netanyahu to speak to just the House of Representatives.