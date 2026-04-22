US imposes fresh sanctions on Iranian military procurement networks

The US Treasury Department has imposed a new wave of sanctions on 14 individuals and entities across Iran, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, targeting the procurement networks fuelng Tehran’s missile and drone programs.

This move aims to disrupt the acquisition of specialized components as Iran attempts to restore its military capabilities following recent strikes by the United States and Israel.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent justified the measures by accusing the Iranian regime of using these technologies to threaten global energy markets and strike civilian targets.

The sanctions specifically hit three individuals involved in the supply chain for Shahed drones and a Turkish firm accused of providing materials for missile fuel production. Furthermore, the administration blacklisted two Boeing 777 aircraft operated by Mahan Air, an airline the US identifies as a primary transporter of military equipment.

These financial restrictions effectively freeze the assets of the named parties and prohibit any US-linked transactions, deepening the economic isolation of Tehran’s defense sector.

The announcement comes at a volatile moment in regional diplomacy, with high-level talks in Pakistan recently collapsing and a temporary ceasefire brokered by President Donald Trump nearing its expiration. By targeting the logistical networks enabling Iran's military activity, Washington is signaling a return to intensive economic pressure as the prospect of a diplomatic breakthrough regarding the Strait of Hormuz remains stalled.