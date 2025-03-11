US judge temporarily blocks deportation of Columbia graduate

A New York federal judge temporarily blocked on Monday the deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate and a key figure in pro-Palestinian student protests.

Arrested Saturday night by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, Khalil will remain in custody until a hearing scheduled for Wednesday. According to his lawyer Amy Greer, the arrest followed an order from the State Department revoking his green card.

"ICE's arrest and detention of Mahmoud follows the US government's open repression of student activism and political speech, specifically targeting students at Columbia University for criticism of Israel's assault on Gaza," Greer said. "The US government has made clear that they will use immigration enforcement as a tool to suppress that speech."

This action is part of President Trump's broader policy against pro-Palestinian protests on American campuses. Trump has openly stated his intention to expel foreign students involved in what he describes as "illegal protests" and to imprison agitators. In a recent social media post, he reaffirmed that his administration is working to deport terrorist supporters.

"We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity," Trump wrote on his Truth social media. "We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country — never to return again"

Khalil's arrest comes two days after the Trump administration announced it would withhold $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University due to its handling of antisemitism. "For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus," said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

Columbia has come under heavy scrutiny since antisemitism marked its campus protests following the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023. Last April, pro-Palestinian protesters had set up encampments, demanding that the university divest from its Israeli assets. At the request of university leaders, the New York police intervened, making numerous arrests.