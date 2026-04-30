The Dark Eagle hypersonic missile had been plagued with obstacles as it was supposed to be released at the end of 2025. If approved, this will be the first time the US deploys a hypersonic missile.

For the first time since the beginning of the war with Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has made a request to send the Army's Dark Eagle hypersonic missile to the Middle East to be potentially used against Iran. This is according to a Bloomberg report.

If approved, it would mark the first time the US will have deployed its hypersonic missile, which is running far behind schedule and hasn’t been declared fully operational even as Russia and China have deployed their own versions.

The Dark Eagle was expected to have been deployed by the end of 2025; however, the Army has repeatedly been unable to demonstrate the Dark Eagle system’s success in real-world testing.

Hypersonic weapons are generally defined as fast and low-flying weapons, too quick for traditional missile defense systems to detect in time. Unlike ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons can maneuver on the way to their destination and are not stuck on a predetermined path.

Defense officials say that the speed of the hypersonic missiles will help in taking out Iranian mobile launchers before they could be moved to safety.

CENTCOM's request is currently under review by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and reflects the Pentagon's growing urgency to neutralize Tehran's missile threat.

According to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the hypersonic missile is expected to have a range of more than 1,725 miles, and the first battery will cost about $2.7 billion.