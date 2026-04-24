US military officials are developing contingency plans to target Iranian military capabilities in and around the Strait of Hormuz if the current ceasefire with Iran breaks down, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter cited by CNN on Thursday. The plans are focused on potential operations in one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.

The proposed options reportedly include “dynamic targeting” of Iran’s fast attack boats, minelaying vessels, and other asymmetric maritime assets operating in the Strait of Hormuz, the southern Arabian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman. These systems have been described by sources as key tools used by Tehran to disrupt shipping and exert pressure on international energy routes.

The sources said the new planning represents a shift toward a more concentrated campaign focused on strategic waterways, after earlier US strikes primarily targeted sites away from the strait. Iran’s coastal missile defenses are also believed to remain largely intact, alongside small naval craft that could be used for attacks on commercial shipping.

A senior Defense Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Due to operations security, we do not discuss future or hypothetical movements. The US military continues to provide the president options, and all options remain on the table.”

US officials are also weighing broader escalation scenarios, including potential strikes on infrastructure and energy facilities, as well as targeting individuals within Iran’s security apparatus. Among those mentioned in planning discussions is IRGC commander Ahmad Vahidi, according to one source cited in the report.

Former and current officials warned that any renewed strikes around the Strait of Hormuz may not immediately restore full maritime traffic. One source familiar with the planning said, “Unless you can unequivocally prove that 100% of Iran’s military capability is destroyed or near certainty that the US can mitigate the risk with our capability, it will come down to how badly is [Trump] willing to accept the risk and start pushing ships through the strait.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday that Israel is also prepared to renew military action against Iran, stating that targets have already been identified and the IDF is ready for both defense and attack. He added that Israel was "waiting for the green light from the US." Israeli officials have repeatedly said the country is prepared for multiple scenarios while stressing coordination with the US ahead of any potential escalation.