US planning to withdraw forces from Syria - report

The US Department of Defense is formulating plans to withdraw all its forces from Syria, according to a report Wednesday on NBC network. Recently, US President Donald Trump and his close associates have expressed interest in removing American forces from the country.

According to the report, Pentagon officials have begun to prepare plans for a full withdrawal from Syria, a withdrawal that could happen within 30 to 90 days, after Trump expressed interest in it. In addition, the president's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz visited US CENTCOM headquarters in Florida last Friday, receiving briefings from senior military officials on the Middle East.

However, a senior White House official said that a possible reduction of American forces in Syria is not a subject of contention or the purpose of Waltz's visit, which comes shortly after he assumed his role.

In the past, American officials expressed concern about a possible resurgence of the Islamic State in Syria. Recently, US intelligence helped to prevent an attack planned by ISIS on a well-known Shiite shrine near Damascus. This cooperation does not constitute support for the new Syrian regime, but rather signifies American doubts about whether the new regime could control the country efficiently and act against ISIS, US officials said.