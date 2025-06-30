US revokes visas for English rap duo after anti-IDF tirade

Bobby Vylan of British duo Bob Vylan crowd surfing while performing on the West Holts Stage on the fourth day of the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in the village of Pilton in Somerset, south-west England Oli SCARFF / AFP

The US State Department has revoked the visas of English rap duo Bob Vylan for leading chants of "death to the IDF" at the Glastonbury music festival over the weekend, according to Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

Police in the UK have also opened investigation into the incident, which was also marked by singer Bobby Vylan slamming a Jewish record producer and hailing Irish rappers Kneecap, another group that made headlines for their anti-Israel rhetoric in recent months.

Kneecap is also facing criminal charges after openly supporting Hezbollah, a recognized terrorist organization.

Bob Vylan's performance was aired live on BBC, with critics condemning the channel for not cutting the streaming the moment incitement against the Israeli army began. The BBC has said that the broadcast should have been halted.

