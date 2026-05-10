US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House envoy Steve Witkoff met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Miami on Saturday as part of ongoing efforts to secure a deal aimed at ending the war involving Iran.

The meeting comes as Washington and Tehran continue negotiations over a proposed one-page memorandum that would lay the groundwork for a ceasefire and establish a framework for broader talks.

Qatar has emerged as a central behind-the-scenes mediator between the two sides, despite Pakistan serving as the official intermediary since the conflict began.

The US State Department confirmed Rubio’s meeting with al-Thani, saying the secretary thanked Qatar for its partnership on a 'range of issues.' According to the statement, the two leaders also discussed US support for Qatar’s defense and the importance of coordination to promote regional stability and deter threats across the Middle East.

Officials familiar with the talks told Axios that the Miami meeting focused heavily on pathways toward a memorandum of understanding that could halt the fighting and create momentum for more detailed negotiations.

One source said Qatar has been working closely with Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia in a coordinated diplomatic effort to push both Washington and Tehran toward de-escalation. “The mediators are urging both parties to de-escalate and focus on getting a deal,” the source said.

According to the sources, al-Thani had met Vice President JD Vance in Washington on Friday and had initially planned to return to Doha afterward. Instead, he changed course and traveled to Miami for the high-level discussions. While there, he also reportedly spoke by phone with the Saudi foreign minister to coordinate mediation efforts.

On Friday, Rubio said the United States was expecting a response from Iran regarding negotiations and warned that any Iranian attempt to interfere with international maritime traffic would be “unacceptable.”

Later that day, President Trump told reporters that Washington was still waiting for Tehran’s answer to the US proposal to end the war.