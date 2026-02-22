US Secret Service kills armed man attempting to enter Trump's Mar-a-Lago

US Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County deputy shot and killed a man early Sunday after he breached a secure perimeter at US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, law enforcement officials said. Trump was not at the property at the time.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the incident occurred around 1:30 AM EST near the resort’s north gate. The man, described as a white male in his early 20s, was carrying a shotgun and a gas can. Officers confronted him and ordered him to drop both items. “He put down the gas can raised the shotgun into a shooting position. At that point in time, the deputy and two Secret Service agents fired their weapons and neutralized the threat. He is deceased at the scene,” Bradshaw said.

The US Secret Service confirmed that no law enforcement personnel were injured during the shooting. Special Agent Rafael Barros, in charge of the Secret Service’s Miami Field Office, said the incident involved officers responding to an armed threat and emphasized that the situation remains under FBI investigation.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Brett Skiles said the agency is assisting the investigation, processing the scene, and collecting evidence. He asked local residents to review security camera footage and report any suspicious activity. “We will continue to work the scene for as long as it takes,” Skiles said.

Bradshaw displayed images of the shotgun and gas can recovered at the scene, noting that further details, including how many shots were fired and whether the shotgun was loaded, remain part of the ongoing investigation. He also confirmed that all officers involved were equipped with body cameras.

Authorities did not provide information regarding the suspect’s motive or any prior law enforcement history. The White House did not immediately comment on the incident.

The FBI is leading the investigation, with support from the Secret Service and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officials said the quick response likely prevented the threat from reaching other areas of the resort.