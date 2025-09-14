US Secretary of State Marco Rubio lands in Israel

Recommended -

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in Israel on Sunday morning amid tensions following Israel's unilateral strike on Doha last week. He is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visit the Western Wall in Jerusalem later in the day.

Rubio posted a photo to his X account on his way to Jerusalem of himself being greeted by the press before his departure.

"My focus," he wrote in the post, "will be on securing the return of hostages, finding ways to make sure humanitarian aid reaches civilians, and addressing the threat posed by Hamas." "Hamas cannot continue to exist if peace in the region is the goal," the official added.

His visit comes just after Israel attempted an assassination on Qatari soil, targeting the Hamas leaders present at a meeting in Doha intended to review the latest proposed ceasefire offer for the war in Gaza, leading to reports of frustration with Netanyahu felt among the senior ranks of the US administration following the strike.

Speaking to reporters before departure, Rubio said that President Donald Trump was not happy about the strikes, and that their relationship with Israel would not be affected, but that he would discuss with Israel how the strike would affect Trump's desire to secure the return of the hostages, get rid of Hamas and end the Gaza war.

The secratary's visit also occurs just days after the United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly voted to endorse a French and Saudi-led declaration urging Palestinian statehood and the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York, which Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to attend.

After Israel, Rubio is due to join Trump's planned visit to the United Kingdom next week.