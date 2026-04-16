In a tense legislative session on Wenesday, the US Senate moved forward with multi-million dollar arms deals to Israel, failing to block the sales despite a significant internal rebellion within the Democratic party.

While the weapons transfers, which include heavy munitions and construction equipment, were not halted by the broader body, the vote results have sent shockwaves through the diplomatic community by revealing a stark and unprecedented shift in Democratic support for Israeli military aid.

The "block the deal" resolutions targeted two major components of U.S. military support, including a $300 million deal for bulldozers and a $150 million deal for 1,000-pound bombs.

In a dramatic display of the growing divide, 40 out of 47 Democratic senators voted to block the bulldozer sale, while 36 out of 47 voted against the transfer of the heavy munitions.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a vocal critic of the current administration’s policy toward the conflict noted that when the effort first began, it commanded only 11 votes. “That shift reflects where the American people are,” Sanders said following the vote Wednesday.

On paper, the vote remains a technical victory for the pro-Israel lobby and veteran Democratic leadership. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Jack Reid joined nearly all Republicans to ensure the deals passed with a majority of approximately 60% to 63%.

In the standard math of Washington politics, a 20-point margin is traditionally viewed as a clear win for the Trump administration. However, the data suggests that Israel’s standing in the United States is continuing to erode, as what was once a fringe progressive stance has moved decisively into the party’s mainstream.