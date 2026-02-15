US strikes dozens of ISIS targets in Syria

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its forces conducted 10 airstrikes against more than 30 ISIS targets in Syria between February 3 and 12, maintaining sustained pressure on the remnants of the terrorist network.

The strikes targeted ISIS weapons storage facilities, command nodes, and infrastructure, with precision munitions delivered via fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned drones. According to CENTCOM, these operations are part of a broader effort to disrupt the group’s ability to organize and launch attacks in Syria and Iraq.

Earlier, between January 27 and February 2, US forces conducted five additional strikes against an ISIS communication site, a critical logistics hub, and weapons storage facilities. Taken together, the past two months of operations have resulted in more than 50 ISIS fighters being killed or captured and over 100 ISIS infrastructure targets destroyed. Hundreds of precision munitions have been employed to degrade the group’s operational capabilities.

The series of strikes is part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, launched in response to a December 13 ambush in Palmyra that killed two U.S. service members and an American interpreter. CENTCOM officials have said the operation aims to deter further attacks and dismantle ISIS networks that remain active despite the group losing nearly all territorial control in Syria and Iraq.

ISIS initially rose to prominence in 2014 by seizing large swaths of Syria and Iraq, declaring a “caliphate” over the territories it controlled. The group’s de facto capital, Raqqa, has since been liberated, and other areas of ISIS control have been retaken through a combination of U.S.-backed coalition operations and local ground forces.

Despite losing territorial strongholds, ISIS continues to operate as a decentralized network with sleeper cells capable of carrying out attacks. CENTCOM emphasizes that sustained precision strikes and intelligence-driven operations remain critical to preventing the resurgence of ISIS in the region. U.S. forces remain deployed in Syria and Iraq, supporting local partners and continuing counterterrorism efforts against the remnants of the terrorist organization.