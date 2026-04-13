The United States will begin implementing a naval blockade of maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 am ET, according to a statement by US Central Command (CENTCOM), following failed nuclear talks with Tehran.

CENTCOM said the blockade will be enforced against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including those along the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. It added that freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports will not be restricted and that additional guidance will be issued to commercial mariners ahead of implementation.

Donald Trump announced the move in posts on Truth Social, linking the decision to the collapse of negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. “The meeting went well; most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not,” Trump wrote, adding that “the United States Navy… will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz.”

Trump said Iran had “failed” to reopen the strategic waterway and accused Tehran of using it as leverage. “THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION,” he wrote, adding that “IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.” He also said US forces would “seek and interdict every vessel in international waters that has paid a toll to Iran” and that mine-clearing operations were underway.

US officials said the blockade would be accompanied by efforts to remove naval mines in the area. Trump told Fox News that “we're going to be blockading the Strait of Hormuz; it'll take a little while,” and added that “numerous countries are going to be helping us with this.” He also said traditional minesweepers were being deployed, with other nations contributing capabilities.

Iranian officials responded with warnings. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said any military vessel approaching the Strait of Hormuz would be considered in violation of the ceasefire and “will be dealt with severely.” Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said, “Threats have no effect on the Iranian people… If the Americans test our will again, we will teach them an even bigger lesson.”

The developments come after marathon talks in Islamabad failed to produce an agreement, with both sides remaining divided on Iran’s nuclear program, its proxy funding, and control over the Strait of Hormuz. According to regional officials, efforts are ongoing to bring Washington and Tehran back to the negotiating table, with the possibility of renewed talks and attempts to extend the fragile ceasefire in the coming days. Meanwhile, the IDF has reportedly ordered immediate readiness for possible return to war.