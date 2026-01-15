US halts immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries

The U.S. State Department announced Wednesday that it will temporarily stop issuing immigrant visas to citizens of 75 countries, citing concerns that new arrivals may become dependent on public assistance.

The move, which does not affect tourist visas, is set to begin Jan. 21 and will remain in effect until officials can ensure immigrants will not place a burden on U.S. social programs.

In a statement posted on X, the government said immigrants from the listed nations “take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates.”

The list includes a mix of allies, adversaries, and popular travel destinations, spanning the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Countries named include Brazil, Cuba, Iran, Russia, Syria, Egypt, Nigeria, and smaller nations such as Bhutan, Cape Verde, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

This policy follows a series of visa restrictions under the Trump Administration. In late December, the administration paused diversity visas, which typically allow up to 55,000 immigrants from countries with historically low rates of U.S. immigration to enter annually.

Current immigrant visa holders will not be affected, but officials have signaled a review of Green Cards issued under the Biden Administration.

Joseph Edlow, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said in November that every Green Card from “every country of concern” would undergo a “full-scale, rigorous reexamination,” a process he said was directed by President Donald Trump to protect American taxpayers.

Green Card holders can access certain public benefits, such as Medicaid, Medicare, and SNAP (formerly food stamps), but there is generally a five-year waiting period before eligibility, according to the nonpartisan research organization USAFacts.

The visa freeze comes alongside other enforcement actions: the State Department announced earlier this week that more than 100,000 visas had been revoked in 2025, including tourist visas for overstays and approximately 10,500 student and specialized worker visas due to criminal offenses, ranging from DUI to theft.

The administration said the measures are intended to prevent future immigrants from becoming a financial burden on the U.S. while continuing to scrutinize the country’s immigration system.