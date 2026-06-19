US Treasury Department sanctions Hezbollah-linked Lebanese officials and business network

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced new sanctions targeting Hezbollah-aligned Lebanese officials and members of a Hezbollah-associated business network overseen by Alaa Hassan Hamieh. The Treasury said the Lebanese officials designated had used their influence to obstruct Lebanon's peace process and delay the terror group’s disarmament.

The action also expands on sanctions first imposed against Hamieh and his network on March 20, 2026, targeting additional interlocutors in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Oman who the Treasury said raised funds, executed contracts, and operated front companies to generate revenue for Hezbollah.

In a statement, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, "Treasury will continue to target Hezbollah's financial networks and hold accountable those who enable the group to undermine the Lebanese state and threaten prospects for lasting peace." The action was taken under Executive Order 13224, under which the State Department designated Hezbollah a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” in 2001, and a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 1997.

Among those designated is Sleiman Antoine Frangie, leader of the Lebanese Marada Movement. The Treasury said he accepted financial support from Hezbollah in exchange for backing the group's efforts to target the parliamentary seats of reformist and independent lawmakers.

Also designated was Mahmoud Qamati, deputy head of Hezbollah's political council, whom Treasury said coordinates cash smuggling from Iran for Hezbollah.

Regarding Hamieh, the Treasury connected his business network to the Syria-based Hezbollah-linked Al-'Ahd Company for Trade and Investment. Hamieh and previously designated Bahaa Addin Hashem co-own Lebanon-based Globe Technology Providers SARL, the technical arm of Al-'Ahd Company.

In early 2024, Hezbollah finance official Muhammad Al-Bazzal helped initiate Globe SARL's contracts with the former al-Assad regime in Syria, with profits divided between the Hezbollah-controlled Talaqi Group, Al-'Ahd Company, and Globe SARL.

Under the designations, all property, and interests in property of the sanctioned individuals and entities within US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally barred from transactions involving them. The Treasury said entities owned 50 percent or more by blocked persons are also blocked and warned that foreign financial institutions could face secondary sanctions for knowingly facilitating significant transactions on behalf of those designated.