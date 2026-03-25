US Vice President Vance prepares for negotiations with Iran

Between “America First” and unwavering support for Israel: US Vice President JD Vance is taking on one of the most sensitive missions of his career: leading direct negotiations with Iran. The move is set to reverberate across the Middle East and could directly impact Israel. While Vance emphasizes a tough stance toward Tehran, he also positions himself as a staunch supporter of Israel, balanced with his commitment to the principle of “America First.”

The 42-year-old Vance, a political meteoric rise from a broken family in Ohio, served in the Marines before studying law at Yale. He has built a reputation as a conservative intellectual with grassroots appeal, a combination that led to his surprising selection as Donald Trump’s running mate for a second term.

Vance represents a new wave of Republican right-wing leadership: skeptical of prolonged military interventions abroad, critical of foreign aid including to Ukraine, and selective in international engagements, even regarding Israel. He frames the US-Israel relationship as a “cultural, moral, political partnership,” not merely a strategic or transactional alliance. He has repeatedly described Israel as “the only democracy in a dangerous region” and supported continued US military aid during the Iron Swords War, while asserting, “Israel is not our client state, we want partnership, not subordination.”

In October 2025, Vance made his first visit to Israel as vice president, against the backdrop of the Gaza ceasefire and the 21-Point Plan. He visited the US command center in Kiryat Gat overseeing implementation of the agreement, and met with Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Herzog, and survivors of captivity. The visit underscored US security commitments while also pressing for the arrangement’s execution. The trip coincided with the Knesset’s first-reading vote to annex the West Bank, a development that highlighted Israel’s complex domestic politics amid his visit.

Commentators framed Vance’s trip as more than ceremonial — it marked his emergence as a figure shaping “the next generation of the American right,” one who combines strong support for Israel with a pragmatic, non-interventionist approach to US foreign policy.

Now, Vance is the senior US official spearheading the effort to open direct talks with Iran in Pakistan, marking the first such negotiations amid an active conflict. He arrives with a clear position: prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, pursue diplomacy as preferred, but keep “all options on the table.” Israeli officials have been briefed on his approach, aware that he balances strong support for Israel with American public fatigue over prolonged wars.

For Vance, the challenge is to maintain Israel’s security against Iranian threats without committing the United States to a long-term conflict. His performance in these negotiations will carry significant political weight, particularly with midterm elections approaching, shaping both his and President Trump’s future in the second half of the term.