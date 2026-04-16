US War Secretary Hegseth: We're ready to strike Iran 'at the push of a button'

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said during a press conference on Thursday that Washington is prepared to escalate its pressure on Iran, warning that American forces are ready to strike key infrastructure if Tehran does not change course.

Addressing reporters, Hegseth said the United States is maintaining its blockade and increasing pressure on Iran’s energy sector while signaling that further military action remains an option.

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“We are locked and loaded on your critical dual-use infrastructure, on your remaining power generation, and on your energy industry,” he said. “We’d rather not have to do it, but we’re ready to go at the command of our president… at the push of a button.”

He warned that Iran’s military capabilities are limited and deteriorating, saying, “You are digging out your remaining launchers and missiles, with no ability to replace them… You have no defense industry… You only have what you have. You know that, and we know that.” In contrast, he said, “We are reloading with more power than ever before and better intelligence than ever before.”

Hegseth also addressed Iran’s claims of control over the Strait of Hormuz, dismissing them as unfounded.

“You like to say publicly, Iran, that you control the Strait of Hormuz, but you don’t have a navy,” he said. “Threatening to shoot missiles and drones at ships… that is not control. That’s piracy. That’s terrorism,” he said.

He added that the current blockade is intended as a measured step but warned of broader consequences if Iran does not reach an agreement.

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“In the meantime, and for as long as it takes, we will maintain this successful blockade. But if Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power, and energy.”

The war secretary also emphasized that a diplomatic path remains open, urging Tehran to “choose a prosperous future, a golden bridge,” while making clear that US forces will continue enforcement actions “for as long as it takes.”