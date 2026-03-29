US weighs weeks-long ground operations in Iran - report

The United States is preparing for the possibility of prolonged ground operations in Iran, according to a report published Sunday by The Washington Post, citing US officials.

The report says the Trump administration has spent the past month reviewing multiple military scenarios, including the potential seizure of Kharg Island and raids on coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposed operations would fall short of a full-scale invasion and instead involve a mix of Special Operations forces and conventional infantry conducting targeted raids.

According to the assessments discussed, any potential operation would not be short-term, with timelines ranging from several weeks to up to two months.

Officials said the goal of such operations would be to neutralize threats to commercial and military shipping in the region.

Separately, CBS News reported last week that the Pentagon had presented updated plans that could involve deploying as many as 120,000 US troops to the Middle East. The plan would reportedly be triggered if Iran attacks American forces or accelerates its nuclear weapons program.

The Pentagon has also accelerated the deployment of additional forces to the region, including thousands of Marines. Reports indicate that three warships and approximately 2,200 personnel have already been dispatched earlier than scheduled.