USPS worker arrested after pushing 4-year-old Jewish child in New York

A United States Postal Service employee has been arrested in Rockland County, New York, after allegedly pushing a 4-year-old Jewish child to the ground in an incident that was captured on surveillance footage, according to the New York Post.

The incident occurred Thursday evening in the Ramapo area, where video reportedly shows a young child approaching a parked postal truck. At that moment, a man identified as a 39-year-old USPS employee suddenly turned around and forcefully pushed the child onto the sidewalk before getting back into his vehicle and leaving the immediate area.

Despite the fall, the child was not seriously injured. The footage shows the child getting up shortly after the incident, retrieving his kippa, and walking away.

Local witnesses told investigators that the suspect appeared to have been shouting at children in the area shortly before the encounter, suggesting there may have been prior agitation or a confrontation leading up to the incident. However, authorities have not yet confirmed the sequence of events or any potential motive.

Police in Rockland County confirmed that the suspect, a resident of Stony Point, was arrested on Friday following a review of the surveillance footage and witness statements. He has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and attempted third-degree assault, both considered misdemeanor-level offenses under New York law.

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Officials have not stated whether the case is being investigated as a hate crime, though the incident has drawn attention due to the victim’s religious appearance and the broader context of heightened concern over antisemitic incidents in the region.

Law enforcement authorities said the investigation remains ongoing as they work to determine what led to the confrontation and whether additional charges may be filed.