Vance hails early success of US-backed Gaza peace plan during Israel visit

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance on Tuesday welcomed the initial progress of the U.S.-backed peace plan in the Middle East, speaking at a press conference at the newly opened American-Israeli coordination center overseeing the Gaza ceasefire.

“We are one week away from President Donald Trump’s historic peace plan, and things are going, frankly, better than I expected,” Vance said while formally inaugurating the center.

Standing alongside him were Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy, and Jared Kushner, principal architect of the agreement, both of whom are in Israel to oversee the plan’s implementation.

Vance described the coordination center as a hub for both civil and military cooperation, tasked with rebuilding Gaza, ensuring lasting peace, and establishing local security forces capable of maintaining stability without a direct American military presence.

While expressing cautious optimism, Vance acknowledged that “much work remains to be done” and that “the process will be long.” He also paid tribute to Kushner, Witkoff, and Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, for their roles in coordinating the plan and facilitating cooperation between U.S. and Israeli authorities.