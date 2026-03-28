Vance: US will continue Iran campaign for ‘a longer period’ to avoid restarting war

US Vice President JD Vance said the United States will continue its military campaign against Iran for an extended period to ensure the long-term neutralization of the regime’s capabilities.

Speaking in a podcast interview, Vance said the objective is to prevent Tehran from posing a threat “for a very long time.” He added that while Washington has already achieved most of its military goals—suggesting some could argue they have been met—the operation must continue to prevent Iran from quickly rebuilding its capabilities.

“The president will continue operations for a longer period to ensure that we do not have to start over,” Vance said, stressing the need for lasting results. He accused Iran of continuing efforts to develop nuclear weapons and described it as an ongoing threat to US interests, acknowledging that gains made so far are not yet permanent.

Addressing concerns about rising energy prices, Vance downplayed the impact, calling it a “temporary reaction” to what he described as a short-term war. He also emphasized that the United States is not seeking a prolonged presence in Iran, signaling that forces would withdraw once security objectives are achieved.