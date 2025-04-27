Vancouver: 9 killed as car rams into crowds at Filipino festival

Nine people were killed as a 30-year-old man slammed into crowds visiting a Filipino festival in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday night.

"As of now, we can confirm nine people have died after a man drove through a crowd at last night’s Lapu Lapu Festival," a police statement said. "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident." Police have stated that this is not considered an act of terrorism.

The perpetrator was known to the police in "certain circumstances," law enforcement said.

He was apprehended by the crowd after the act, before being transferred to the police. The number of wounded is still unknown.

The car-ramming took place a day ahead of the Canadian elections. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is facing off with Liberal leader and current Prime Minister Mark Carney, who took over after Justin Trudeau resigned earlier this year.