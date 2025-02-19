Violence erupts at pro-Palestinian protest in Jewish New York neighborhood

Violent clashes broke out on Tuesday night into Wednesday in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, during a pro-Palestinian protest that escalated into confrontations with the local Jewish community.

The neighborhood, which is home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the United States, was targeted by the group Pal-Awda, quickly escalated as pro-Israeli counter-protesters, armed with Israeli flags, gathered on site. According to testimonies and documents circulated on social media, several pro-Palestinian demonstrators reportedly attacked pro-Israeli supporters and members of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community.

The New York Post reported that at least one arrest has been made, following antisemitic slogans chanted during the demonstration. Images circulating on social media notably show a pro-Israeli protester injured in the face.

Congressman Richie Torres reacted on social network X, saying that "violence is not a bug but a feature of the so-called 'Free Palestine' movement."

The police forces, deployed in large numbers even before the escalation of tensions, intervened to separate the two groups. Despite the violence of the clashes, no serious injuries have been reported.