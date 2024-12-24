Walmart removes T-shirts featuring Yahya Sinwar from website

A fierce controversy erupted on Tuesday on social media after the discovery of T-shirts bearing the likeness of Yahya Sinwar, the recently eliminated Hamas leader, on Walmart's online sales site.

The organization StopAntisemitism, which fights against antisemitism, immediately demanded the removal of these items. In an X post, the group asked: "Walmart, are you aware you're selling apparel celebrating terrorism and violence against Jews?"

Internet users, however, pointed out that these T-shirts were not directly produced by Walmart, but by a third-party seller using the distribution giant's marketplace. This nuance did not prevent a wave of indignation on social networks, with many users accusing the company of allowing the marketing of products that glorify terrorism.

Attempts to find the sales pages of the controversial T-shirts on Walmart's website have proven unsuccessful, with the links now leading to error pages, suggesting that the company quickly responded by removing the products from its platform.