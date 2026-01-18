Warren Buffett’s 'golden formula' for raising kids: enough money to dream, not to stop trying

Warren Buffett, one of the world’s richest individuals, offered a rare glimpse into his views on parenting, wealth, and business strategy in a recent CNBC interview.

The billionaire, whose net worth is estimated in the hundreds of billions, emphasized that the greatest challenge for wealthy parents is not how to pass on money, but how to do so without undermining their children’s ambition.

Buffett outlined what he calls the “golden formula” for raising children amid immense wealth: leave them “enough money so that they feel they can do anything, but not so much money that they feel they can do nothing.”

He stressed that exposing children to the family fortune too early can be harmful, warning that a child who grows up thinking “the game is over” may lose the drive to achieve independently. “Hard work and independent success are what give the child their self-worth,” he said.

The interview also touched on Buffett’s approach to politics. Once outspoken in his support for candidates, he has chosen to remain publicly neutral. “When you take a political side, you immediately alienate 50% of people,” he explained, noting that his responsibility to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders outweighs expressing personal opinions in today’s polarized environment.

Buffett also shared an anecdote from his youth: betting on horse races. He described it as a key early lesson in financial education, teaching him to calculate probabilities, identify market misjudgments, and handle risk and loss rationally. “Horse races are an excellent place to learn how people make decisions under pressure,” he said.

Through the interview, Buffett offered a rare combination of personal insight and practical advice, highlighting the importance of ambition, measured wealth, and rational decision-making both in life and in business.