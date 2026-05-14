'We’re going to have a fantastic future together:' Trump and Xi meet in Beijing

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met Thursday morning in Beijing for a high-stakes summit focused on trade, technology, Taiwan, and the ongoing war involving Iran.

The meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People, where Trump was welcomed with a formal ceremony that included a red carpet reception, an orchestra, and students waving Chinese and American flags. Opening the summit, Trump praised Xi and expressed optimism about future ties between the two powers.

“It’s an honor to be with you, it’s an honor to be your friend, and the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before,” Trump said.

Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday accompanied by a senior delegation that included top administration officials and major business leaders such as Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook. The visit has drawn significant attention in China and is being viewed as a key moment in shaping the future balance of power between the world’s two largest economies.

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According to officials familiar with the talks, Trump is expected to urge Xi to use China’s influence over Tehran to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments that has been heavily affected by the conflict with Iran. Washington hopes Beijing can play a mediating role in efforts to reduce tensions and advance a broader regional agreement.

In his own remarks, Xi avoided directly mentioning Iran or other international conflicts, instead emphasizing the importance of stable relations between Beijing and Washington.

“The common interests between China and the United States outweigh our differences,” Xi said. “Stability in China-U.S. relations is a boon to the world.”

Xi also called on the two countries to act as “partners rather than adversaries” and work together to steer bilateral relations “in the right direction.”

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Trump highlighted what he described as a strong personal relationship with the Chinese leader, saying the two presidents regularly speak by phone to resolve disputes.

“We’ve gotten along when there were difficulties, we worked it out,” Trump said. “I would call you, and you would call me whenever we had a problem. We worked that out very quickly, and we’re going to have a fantastic future together.”

The talks between China’s Xi and US President Trump wrap after two hours of discussions in Beijing.

The summit is expected to continue with a series of closed-door meetings covering trade disputes, technology restrictions, regional security, and the future of economic cooperation between the two nations.