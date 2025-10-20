'We will fight religious persecution:' Trump nominee Mark walker in Israel

Mark Walker, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee for Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, arrived in Israel this week as Washington works to stabilize a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Though Walker has yet to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, his trip signals that religious freedom is expected to play a prominent role in the administration’s foreign policy, particularly in regions where faith and conflict intersect.

In an interview with i24NEWS' Nicole Zedeck during his visit to Jerusalem, Walker emphasized the global rise in religious extremism and persecution. “There are hot spots all over the world where communities or even states are persecuting religious minorities,” he said. “Our focus will be to ensure that where persecution is state-sponsored, we do everything we can to protect people’s right to practice their faith.”

Walker’s meetings in Israel include discussions with government officials, religious leaders, and civil society groups.

He praised the Trump administration’s engagement in the region, noting that the recent efforts to secure hostages and stabilize ceasefires have been “impeccable in timing.” Referring to the landmark agreements brokered under President Trump, Walker said, “Having been involved and seeing these delegations, the commitment to protecting sacred sites and the Jewish faith has been extraordinary.”

A former U.S. congressman and longtime Baptist pastor, Walker framed religious freedom as both a human rights and national security issue. “We see a spike in antisemitism globally, almost vertical in some cases,” he said. “We need to expose it early and ensure educational programs and universities are not indoctrinating young people against others’ faiths. Protecting religious communities is about upholding rights and preventing extremism.”

“We want to ensure that Christian communities, like all faith communities, are protected and can thrive despite conflict and oppression,” he said.

Walker responded to criticism that the U.S. selectively addresses religious freedom violations, applying pressure to adversaries like Iran or China while overlooking allies such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt. “Wherever laws or state actions restrict religious practice, that’s where our focus will be,” he said.

If confirmed, Walker would succeed Ambassador Rashad Hussain as the administration’s top envoy for international religious freedom. “We’re excited about the opportunity,” he said, “and we will work tirelessly to expose, engage, and eradicate religious persecution wherever we see it.”

Walker’s nomination is pending before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and a confirmation vote has not yet been scheduled.