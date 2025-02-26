Website doxes Canadians who served in IDF, identifying 85

A non-profit, left-wing Canadian website published the names of 85 Canadian citizens who, it claims, served in the IDF. The project was launched by Davide Mastracci, an opinion editor of The Maple, who announced in a post on X that he "created a database containing profiles of 85 Canadians that have fought in the Israeli military."

On a separate article in The Maple, he described the average person in his database as white, Jewish, male, and born and raised in the Toronto area of Canada.

Published Monday, he traces the history of the phenomenon on the page, noting that during the founding of Israel, Canadians joined Jewish and non-Jewish militias to establish the state – "which was done through the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from their land," he claimed. Since then, these Canadians "aided the state in its wars and occupation of neighbouring land."

Mastracci also posted profiles on each soldier to answer key questions: "Where each soldier was born and grew up, what institutions they attended, when they joined the Israeli military and why, if their participation was encouraged by family members and social networks, what they did in the Israeli military and what they’ve had to say about it, and what they’ve done since."

"The Israeli military has been credibly accused by and/or before major international bodies of ethnic cleansing, war crimes, apartheid, and now genocide," he charged. Mastracci added that "at least hundreds" of Canadians have joined the IDF since 1948.

"Please send us any tips you may have about other Canadians that have joined the Israeli military," he said.

The website is down as of Wednesday, although Mastracci wrote on The Maple that he is working to put it back up.

This comes amid a worrying trend of IDF soldiers suffering possible legal consequences abroad, with several cases already. Organizations such as the Hind Rajab Foundation seek to locate Israeli soldiers for alleged human rights violations and bring them to trial.