'What he’s doing is a mistake' — Biden ups criticism of Netanyahu

President Joe Biden is no longer holding back his criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating in an interview aired that aired Tuesday night across the U.S. that he thinks the Israeli leader is mishandling the war in Gaza.

"I think what he’s doing is a mistake," Biden told the Spanish-language network Univision. "I don’t agree with his approach."

The harsh answer came in response to a question about whether Biden thinks Netanyahu is driven more by his own personal political interests rather than what is best for Israel.

The interview was recorded at the White House last Wednesday — prior to Biden and Netanyahu's most recent phone call amid the fallout over the killings of 7 World Central Kitchen aid workers. Biden reiterated his condemnation of the incident, which the IDF apologized for and conducted an immediate probe, concluding that the "grave mistake" came as a result of misidentification and acting against protocol.

Biden went on to say that he is working with regional allies to alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and has demanded that Israel declare an immediate ceasefire of six to eight weeks to allow surplus aid into the enclave.

Following the call between leaders, Israel announced it would open Erez checkpoint to allow increased aid into Gaza, part of the steps it promised to take to remedy the situation in the enclave. On Tuesday, Israel stated that over 400 aid trucks had passed into Gaza, a record since the outbreak of the war.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The wide-ranging interview covered a range of topics that interest Hispanic voters, as U.S. public interest focuses on the upcoming presidential election that will see a rematch between Biden and former president Donald Trump. Biden has come under increased criticism himself from within his own party for his decisively supportive stance of Israel. Lawmakers have begun to call on the president to halt arms sales to Israel, particularly following WCK accident.